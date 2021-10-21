Multiple insert function with bindParam

Do NOT select the current maximum value and increment it. This is not concurrent safe (atomic.) When there are concurrent instances of your script, each instance will get the same starting value, increment it, and attempt to use it, producing duplicate values, which your database table design should produce a duplicate error for, requiring you to generate another number, and try to insert it, …
Generating your own number is even more of a problem when doing a multi-value insert, as the query will fail upon the first duplicate error. You must then determine which row(s) got inserted, generate a new number for the row that failed, insert it, then continue inserting the remaining row(s.) Do you really want to write the code to correctly do all of that?