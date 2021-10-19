Multiple insert function with bindParam

PHP
#1

I have been trying to insert multiple rows into the database with bindParam and not using loop in its execution, but it seems that is not working, i Keep getting duplicate primary key error.

TABLE STRUCTURE
id | name | comment | date

$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana');

$count = count($data);
$mulvalue = array_fill(0, $count, '(?,?,?,?)');
$break = implode (',', $mulvalue);
$ins = $conn->prepare ("INSERT INTO table (id, name, comment, date) VALUES $break)";
$i = 1;
foreach($data as $da){
$id = rand(111111, 999999);
$name = $da;
$comment = 'test me';
$date = date('Y-m-d H:i:s');

$ins->bindParam ($i++, $id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $name, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $comment, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
}

$ins->execute ();

That the code but is not working, also my primary key is the id column which must have one unique value.

#2

bindParam uses a reference to the variable, so using it inside of a loop ends up with last value the variable contains when ->execute is called.

BindValue would actually work, but avoid this problem completely by not using bindParam/bindValue and simply supply an array of values to the ->execute() call. Keep It Simple (KISS.)

Your id column should be an auto-increment primary index anyways and you should simply leave it out of the query.

2 Likes
#3

you mean using it execute () outside of a foreach call?

#4

Noo my id is like an invoice number of upto 6unique digits including letters too, never wanted to use auto increment for id.

#5

There is nothing to prevent duplicated IDs here. rand() may pick the same number again.

#6

I know rand() isnt 100% unique but i don’t think rand() is the problem here because i have ran that code over and over again but is not working, atleast it will take some small chances for rand() to pick same number. my code is not entirely okay for now, not really a rand().

#8

To me, it should be laid out more like this:

$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana');
$ins = $conn->prepare ("INSERT INTO table (id, name, comment, date) VALUES (?,?,?,?)";
$i = 1;
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $name, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $comment, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $date, PDO::PARAM_STR);

foreach($data as $da){
$id = rand(111111, 999999);
$name = $da;
$comment = 'test me';
$date = date('Y-m-d H:i:s'); // this could be left out and the column set to default to "now"
$ins->execute ();
}

Prepare the query before the loop, bind the variables by name to the parameters before the loop, and then call execute() inside the loop for each set of values that you assign to the variables. As in the comment, if the date is always just going to be “now”, leave it out of the query and set the default for the column in your table definition.

Or as it’s PDO you could use an array for the parameters:

$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana');
$ins = $conn->prepare ("INSERT INTO table (id, name, comment, date) VALUES (?,?,?,?)";

foreach($data as $da){
  $ins->execute (array(rand(111111,999999), $da, 'test me', date('Y-m-d H:i:s')));
}