Multiple insert function with bindParam

thanks alot but I want to know the effect of this code because all i tried to avoid is calling execute () inside a loop because i am thinking it will be kind of slow and the faster way is to only execute once.
The above code is it different from me running the entire code inside a loop because thats how i used to do it and it worked but just that if the array is over 1000 then it takes a little longer to finish executing.
foreach (){
prepare
bind
execute
}
Alll codes inside the foreach loop and it works but has a terrible effect on the server especially for large arrays.