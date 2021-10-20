Multiple insert function with bindParam

I know rand() isnt 100% unique but i don’t think rand() is the problem here because i have ran that code over and over again but is not working, atleast it will take some small chances for rand() to pick same number. my code is not entirely okay for now, not really a rand().
To me, it should be laid out more like this:
$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana');
$ins = $conn->prepare ("INSERT INTO table (id, name, comment, date) VALUES (?,?,?,?)";
$i = 1;
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $name, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $comment, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
foreach($data as $da){
$id = rand(111111, 999999);
$name = $da;
$comment = 'test me';
$date = date('Y-m-d H:i:s'); // this could be left out and the column set to default to "now"
$ins->execute ();
}
Prepare the query before the loop, bind the variables by name to the parameters before the loop, and then call
execute() inside the loop for each set of values that you assign to the variables. As in the comment, if the date is always just going to be “now”, leave it out of the query and set the default for the column in your table definition.
Or as it’s PDO you could use an array for the parameters:
$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana');
$ins = $conn->prepare ("INSERT INTO table (id, name, comment, date) VALUES (?,?,?,?)";
foreach($data as $da){
$ins->execute (array(rand(111111,999999), $da, 'test me', date('Y-m-d H:i:s')));
}
You might also want to just query the table for the last invoice number and increment it.
$sql_last_number = "SELECT MAX(id) as last_number FROM `table`";
$query_last_number = $conn->prepare($sql_last_number);
$query_last_number->execute();
$row_last_number = $query_last_number->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
$last_number = $row_last_number['last_number'];
Depending strictly how you want your 6 digit to start you can add leading zeros, i.e.
000001 OR you can create a start number of your liking, e.g.
100000 you can specify this default.
//Optional start number
//$last_number = (!empty($last_number) ? $last_number : 99999);// +1 will be 1000000
//Digits for invoice number
$digits_invoice_no = (!empty($last_number) ? strlen($last_number) : 6);
//increment the last number
$new_i_no = $last_number + 1;
$new_invoice_no = sprintf('%0'.$digits_invoice_no.'d', $new_i_no);
NOTE: this code would need to be inside your FOREACH $data loop before you execute the query.
$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana');
$sql = "INSERT INTO `table` (`id`, `name`, `comment`) VALUES(:id, :name, :comment)";
$query = $conn->prepare($sql);
$comment = 'test me';
foreach($data as $name){
$sql_last_number = "SELECT MAX(id) as last_number FROM `table`";
$query_last_number = $conn->prepare($sql_last_number);
$query_last_number->execute();
$row_last_number = $query_last_number->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
$last_number = $row_last_number['last_number'];
//Optional start number
//$last_number = (!empty($last_number) ? $last_number : 99999);// +1 will be 1000000
//Digits for invoice number
$digits_invoice_no = (!empty($last_number) ? strlen($last_number) : 6);
//increment the last number
$new_i_no = $last_number + 1;
$new_invoice_no = sprintf('%0'.$digits_invoice_no.'d', $new_i_no);
$values = array(':id' => $new_invoice_no, ':name' => $name, ':comment' => $comment);
$query->execute($values);
}
NOTE: The field
date is datetime with defaul value of CURRENT_TIMESTAMP
thanks alot but I want to know the effect of this code because all i tried to avoid is calling execute () inside a loop because i am thinking it will be kind of slow and the faster way is to only execute once.
The above code is it different from me running the entire code inside a loop because thats how i used to do it and it worked but just that if the array is over 1000 then it takes a little longer to finish executing.
foreach (){
prepare
bind
execute
}
Alll codes inside the foreach loop and it works but has a terrible effect on the server especially for large arrays.
I love this method of using last number but will use it in something else, but first i want to try it on a table without primary key using auto increment, and if the codes inserts properly then i will start looking for ways to work on the duplicate keys
Do NOT select the current maximum value and increment it. This is not concurrent safe (atomic.) When there are concurrent instances of your script, each instance will get the same starting value, increment it, and attempt to use it, producing duplicate values, which your database table design should produce a duplicate error for, requiring you to generate another number, and try to insert it, …
Generating your own number is even more of a problem when doing a multi-value insert, as the query will fail upon the first duplicate error. You must then determine which row(s) got inserted, generate a new number for the row that failed, insert it, then continue inserting the remaining row(s.) Do you really want to write the code to correctly do all of that?
Noooo, i prefer to generate a random code in php before inserting, am not worried about the duplicate keys error because i know if i got it right there will be no such error because i have a way of generating unique id and i can extend it to 20 digits or 10digits to make sure the id remain unique, but my huge problem is i don’t want to call the execute function inside a loop, i want to bind and prepare the query statement inside the loop but i want to only call execute() once
My first reply in the thread stated how to do that. Code that implements those points -
<?php
// test data
$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana');
$comment = 'test me';
$date = date('Y-m-d H:i:s');
// build sql query statement
$count = count($data);
$mulvalue = array_fill(0, $count, '(?,?,?)');
$break = implode (',', $mulvalue);
$sql = "INSERT INTO table (name, comment, date) VALUES $break";
$stmt = $conn->prepare($sql);
// build prepared query input parameters
$params = [];
foreach($data as $name)
{
$params = array_merge($params,[$name,$comment,$date]);
}
// examine the query/params
echo $sql;
echo '<pre>'; print_r($params);
$stmt->execute($params);
perfectly perfect! thanks alot this is exactly what I am looking for.
I know you have a solution, but my point was that this isn’t the best way of doing it:
foreach (){
prepare
bind
execute
}
it would be better to do
prepare
bind // as long as you do not bind VALUE, only to the variable name
foreach (){
execute
}
thanks alot @droopsnoot but i don’t wish to call execute() inside any loop, i prefer prepare sql outside the loop, bind the variables inside a loop and then execute outside a loop, and which is exactly what @mabismad had already pointed out to me, so i modified it to meet my creteria and then ran the code and it worked perfectly.
The reason i chose to bind the variables inside the loop was because there are values contained in the array that can only be singled out through a foreach loop and therefore there is no way i can bind values without looping.
with this work flow.
prepare sql
foreach (){
bindParam
}
execute()
Thanks everyone you saved my countless hours of digging here and there without any success, i really appreciate your guides and thoughts
That’s why I said you need to bind the variables and not bind the values. Using
bindParam() before the loop means that you will use whatever value that variable contains when you call
execute(). If you were to use
bindValue(), you would need to call it inside the loop.
As I noted, I see that you have a solution that works for you, but it’s not always clear (despite the doc) about the distinction between bindParam and bindValue.
this is really educative, i never thought bindValue() exist all i know is bindParam() but however it worked for me.
$data = array('mango', 'pawpaw', 'orange');
$count = count($data);
$mulvalue = array_fill(0, $count, '(?,?,?,?)');
$break = implode (',', $mulvalue);
$add = $con->prepare("INSERT INTO table (id, name, comment, date) VALUES $break"):
$params = [];
foreach($data as $name){
$id = rand(111,999).rand(111,999);
$comment = 'test comment';
$date = date('Y-m-d H:i:s);
$params = array_merge($params,[$id,$name,$comment,$date]);
}
$add->execute ($params);
Thats exactly how i did mine and it worked, my id was never auto increment, to avoid repeat id i can make it a length of 12 plus mixed alphabets and is working for me just the way you explained it.
but am now curious to know if am to use bindValue() how will the code look like? just curious
If you use bindValue, the basic structure would be as you had before:
prepare
foreach() {
bindvalue
execute
}
nooooo i don’t like this, i prefer our new method now using bindParam
I don’t think I’ve ever used
bindValue myself, but I don’t do much real-world PHP so maybe there’s a time when it would be preferable.
There are only two main things that are sent to the database server for a prepared query - 1) the sql query statement to prepare, and 2) an execute command, that optionally may contain a positional list of data (the named place-holders that PDO supports only exist within the PDO driver and cause php to do a name to position replace operation on each execution.) See the definition in the MySql internals doc - https://dev.mysql.com/doc/internals/en/prepared-statements.html
Using explicit binding, bindParam/bindValue, is an unnecessary waste of typing, memory, and execution time, and putting them inside a loop only wastes more time, since these only affect what the PDO driver does internally, and don’t cause anything to occur between php and the database server.
Just avoid all of that and simply, directly supply an array of values to the ->execute([…]) call, regardless of calling ->execute once or inside of a loop. Note: this works correctly even if the array is empty for those cases where the sql statement may have been dynamically built and doesn’t contain any prepared query place-holders.
Next, the OP is using a multi-value insert query to achieve a large performance gain over looping over each row of data. The bottle-neck for an insert/update/delete query that you would tend to execute multiple times with different data is in the communications between php and the database server. You want to reduce the total number of communications and you want to do the most work on the database server per communication. After a LOAD DATA [LOCAL] INFILE … query, a prepared multi-value insert query is (I did a benchmark when the mysqli extension first came out) the fastest way of inserting a large amount of data.
really! so am the only developer still using only php :
So which language is your top choice when it comes to development?
really? but i thought is recommended to use prepared statement with bindParam to avoid SQL injection? infact my old way of mysql CRUD was much simpler to use without prepared statement and bindParam to am seriously opened to sql injection which made me start using prepared statement and bindParam.
are you saying i should just do this
$data = array('mango', 'pawpaw', 'orange');
$add = $con->query ("INSERT INTO table (id, name, comment, date);
$add->execute ($data);
Wil really like to see how the code will look like, so curious now.