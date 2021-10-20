Multiple insert function with bindParam

There are only two main things that are sent to the database server for a prepared query - 1) the sql query statement to prepare, and 2) an execute command, that optionally may contain a positional list of data (the named place-holders that PDO supports only exist within the PDO driver and cause php to do a name to position replace operation on each execution.) See the definition in the MySql internals doc - https://dev.mysql.com/doc/internals/en/prepared-statements.html

Using explicit binding, bindParam/bindValue, is an unnecessary waste of typing, memory, and execution time, and putting them inside a loop only wastes more time, since these only affect what the PDO driver does internally, and don’t cause anything to occur between php and the database server.

Just avoid all of that and simply, directly supply an array of values to the ->execute([…]) call, regardless of calling ->execute once or inside of a loop. Note: this works correctly even if the array is empty for those cases where the sql statement may have been dynamically built and doesn’t contain any prepared query place-holders.

Next, the OP is using a multi-value insert query to achieve a large performance gain over looping over each row of data. The bottle-neck for an insert/update/delete query that you would tend to execute multiple times with different data is in the communications between php and the database server. You want to reduce the total number of communications and you want to do the most work on the database server per communication. After a LOAD DATA [LOCAL] INFILE … query, a prepared multi-value insert query is (I did a benchmark when the mysqli extension first came out) the fastest way of inserting a large amount of data.