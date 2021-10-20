Multiple insert function with bindParam

To me, it should be laid out more like this:
$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana');
$ins = $conn->prepare ("INSERT INTO table (id, name, comment, date) VALUES (?,?,?,?)";
$i = 1;
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $name, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $comment, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$ins->bindParam ($i++, $date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
foreach($data as $da){
$id = rand(111111, 999999);
$name = $da;
$comment = 'test me';
$date = date('Y-m-d H:i:s'); // this could be left out and the column set to default to "now"
$ins->execute ();
}
Prepare the query before the loop, bind the variables by name to the parameters before the loop, and then call
execute() inside the loop for each set of values that you assign to the variables. As in the comment, if the date is always just going to be “now”, leave it out of the query and set the default for the column in your table definition.
Or as it’s PDO you could use an array for the parameters:
$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana');
$ins = $conn->prepare ("INSERT INTO table (id, name, comment, date) VALUES (?,?,?,?)";
foreach($data as $da){
$ins->execute (array(rand(111111,999999), $da, 'test me', date('Y-m-d H:i:s')));
}