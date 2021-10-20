Multiple insert function with bindParam

You might also want to just query the table for the last invoice number and increment it.

$sql_last_number = "SELECT MAX(id) as last_number FROM `table`"; $query_last_number = $conn->prepare($sql_last_number); $query_last_number->execute(); $row_last_number = $query_last_number->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); $last_number = $row_last_number['last_number'];

Depending strictly how you want your 6 digit to start you can add leading zeros, i.e. 000001 OR you can create a start number of your liking, e.g. 100000 you can specify this default.

//Optional start number //$last_number = (!empty($last_number) ? $last_number : 99999);// +1 will be 1000000 //Digits for invoice number $digits_invoice_no = (!empty($last_number) ? strlen($last_number) : 6); //increment the last number $new_i_no = $last_number + 1; $new_invoice_no = sprintf('%0'.$digits_invoice_no.'d', $new_i_no);

NOTE: this code would need to be inside your FOREACH $data loop before you execute the query.

$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana'); $sql = "INSERT INTO `table` (`id`, `name`, `comment`) VALUES(:id, :name, :comment)"; $query = $conn->prepare($sql); $comment = 'test me'; foreach($data as $name){ $sql_last_number = "SELECT MAX(id) as last_number FROM `table`"; $query_last_number = $conn->prepare($sql_last_number); $query_last_number->execute(); $row_last_number = $query_last_number->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); $last_number = $row_last_number['last_number']; //Optional start number //$last_number = (!empty($last_number) ? $last_number : 99999);// +1 will be 1000000 //Digits for invoice number $digits_invoice_no = (!empty($last_number) ? strlen($last_number) : 6); //increment the last number $new_i_no = $last_number + 1; $new_invoice_no = sprintf('%0'.$digits_invoice_no.'d', $new_i_no); $values = array(':id' => $new_invoice_no, ':name' => $name, ':comment' => $comment); $query->execute($values); }