Multiple images with hover effects in a single sprite

Hello all,
I’m currently working on this site: http://angular.l2ovc.com/

And i’m trying to make the banners to the right extend to 100% width, and if possible, also have auto height in order to keep aspect ratio.

image
image485×661 140 KB

The problem is that all these images are a single sprite (trying to save resources here) so I can’t figure out a way to do it.
I tried to achieve this using both background-image and img tag, I don’t seem to get it to work.

This is the sprite used:

banners
banners722×400 88.1 KB

Looking forward for some advice / solutions,
Thanks!

To adjust the backgrounds to 100% width:

The sprite is 722px x 400px and the banner images are 361px x 80px.

The banner anchors are 418px wide and 80px high. They need to grow height to 92.63px in order to keep the ratio of a wider image. Applied height will be 93px.

To extend the images to 100% the sprite needs to grow to 836px (418+418) x 463px (5 x 92.63px)

Then the background positions need to adjust to the 418px x 92.63px image sizes.

Default / hover:
0 0 / -418px 0
0 -93px / -418px -93px
0 -185px / -418px -185px
0 -278px / -418px -278px
0 -371px / -418px -371px

Above is to fit the anchor sizes you have now, if the anchors are changed the sprite need to change its background size and positions accordingly.