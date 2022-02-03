Multiple dropdown menus

I am using a function that works for one dropdown menu on a form for Team. I need to have it do two more dropdown menus for Organization and Country similarly based on inputs from the database. How do I make it do the function 2 more times where the $fieldname = organization and $fieldname = country? Thanks for your help!

add_action( 'pdbcde-before_element_rendered', 'xnau_set_specialty_dropdown_options'); /** * sets the options for the "specialty" dropdown * * @global wpdb $wpdb * @param PDb_FormElement object $field the current field */ function xnau_set_specialty_dropdown_options ( $field ) { // this is the name of the field we want to add options to $fieldname = 'team'; if ( $field->name === $fieldname ) : // check for our dropdown field global $wpdb; // grab the db helper object /* * define the query for getting the list saved specialties * * note that the $wpdb->prefix method is used to get the table * prefix; this is so it will work on all WP installs */ $query = ' SELECT DISTINCT `' . $fieldname . '` FROM ' . $wpdb->prefix . 'participants_database '; // now execute the query and get the results $raw_names = $wpdb->get_results( $query ); /* * now expand the result array into an array for the options * property of the dropdown */ $options = $field->options; foreach ( $raw_names as $record ) { // this is the value we'll be considering $new_value = $record->{$fieldname}; /* * check the value against the defined options so we only * add options that are not already in there */ if ( ! in_array( $new_value, $options ) ) { // it's a new value, so add it to the dropdown options $options[$new_value] = $new_value; } } // now set the field object with the new options list $field->options = $options; endif; }