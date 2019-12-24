Multiple APIs from different providers on the same page

Ok I tried this method by loading 3 APIs in this way:

Dim doc As New XmlDocument()

dim doc1 = (“AP1”)

dim doc2 = (“AP2”)

dim doc3 = (“AP3”)

doc.Load(doc1)

doc.Load(doc2)

doc.Load(doc3)

But this always load the last one API3 and ignores the first 2. Is there a way to get to load all three instead of only the third one?