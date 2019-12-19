Multiple APIs from different providers on the same page

I have a ASP.net page that queries an API provider which works as expected but I want to add APIs from other providers on the same page. How can I achieve this?
Below is the example of the current API query:
Dim doc As New XmlDocument()
doc.Load("http://api.test.com/1.0/products.xml;q=paris?token=SAD345A8718524374ZXZXCVMSHWEU8")
Dim nsManager As New XmlNamespaceManager(doc.NameTable)
nsManager.AddNamespace("ns1", "urn:com:test:pf:model:xml:output")
nsManager.AddNamespace("ns2", "urn:com:test:pf:model:xml:common")
Dim nodes As XmlNodeList = doc.SelectNodes("//ns1:products/ns1:product", nsManager)
Dim dataSource As IEnumerable
dataSource = From node As XmlNode in nodes
Select Name = node.SelectSingleNode("ns2:name", nsManager).InnerText, _
Description = node.SelectSingleNode("ns2:description", nsManager).InnerText, _
Image = node.SelectSingleNode("ns2:productImage", nsManager).InnerText, _