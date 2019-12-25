Multiple APIs from different providers on the same page

Are you writing classes (OOP) to perform those operations? It has been at least 8 years since I done XML. All the APIs I call return JSON to me for parsing.

You might want to set up a simple repository pattern.

I use a repository class pattern to simplify my data access. This allow me to add new API or databases at will. My User Interface/front end is separated from the backend via the repository pattern. Here is a high level overview very basic pattern.

A. Create a class that represents the product

B. Write a Repository Class that contains the methods for retrieving the data and returning the data in a List<product> . You would place your API calls in this class.

public List<product> GetProducts(){ // contains calls to different APIs List<product> products = new new List<product>(); products = GetDataFromAPI(); products.Add(GetDataFromAPI2()); products.Add(GetDataFromSomeDB()); return products; } public List<product> GetDataFromAPI(){ Your code here that returns a list products} public List<product> GetDataFromAPI2(){ data access that returns products} public List<product> GetDataFromSomeDB(){ data access that returns products}

C. The UserControl or Page would make calls to the Repository Class then bind the results to the grid or repeater.