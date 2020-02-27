Multiple actions on click - ordering issue

#1

Hi!

When the user clicks on a link to a subpage, I want to store data in sessionStorage from the current page before leaving to the next page. Then when this new page has loaded, I want to apply the sessionStorage data on this page.

What complicates things is that the link is part a collapsing menu system. Which means that this system needs to update (which is also done on click) before the page data is stored.

So essentially, the wanted execution order:

  • User clicks link
  • Menu system is updated
  • Page data is stored
  • Browser loads the new page
  • Page data from the previous page loads and applies on the new page

My issue is the order in which everything is executed. I don’t understand when the user clicks on the link how to control the order of when the actions are executed.

Thankful for help

#2

You need to prevent to either default behavior or execute your code before allowing the click handler to finish.

<a href="link/to/my/page" class="menu-link">My Page</a>
<a href="link/to/my/other/page" class="menu-link">My Other Page</a>

const logLink = (event) => {
  event.preventDefault();
  event.stopPropagation();
  console.log(event.target.text, event.target.href);
}

[...document.querySelectorAll('.menu-item')].forEach(element => {
  element.addEventListener('click', logLink);
});