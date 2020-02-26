Multiple actions on click - ordering issue

Hi!

When the user clicks on a link to a subpage, I want to store data in sessionStorage from the current page before leaving to the next page. Then when this new page has loaded, I want to apply the sessionStorage data on this page.

What complicates things is that the link is part a collapsing menu system. Which means that this system needs to update (which is also done on click) before the page data is stored.

So essentially, the wanted execution order:

User clicks link

Menu system is updated

Page data is stored

Browser loads the new page

Page data from the previous page loads and applies on the new page

My issue is the order in which everything is executed. I don’t understand when the user clicks on the link how to control the order of when the actions are executed.

Thankful for help