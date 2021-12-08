Multimedia Help: Vision Impaired and Hearing Impaired

jcaldwell11: jcaldwell11: but how would I do a video for a deaf person to make it accessible?

The usual way is to add subtitles for the spoken word so the hearing impaired can read what is being said.

jcaldwell11: jcaldwell11: I could probably do a video for a vision impaired person, but how would I be able to do a animation for a vision impaired person

The equivalent for vision impaired would be to add audio description to describe what is visually happening on screen.

Though a lot may depend on the nature of the video and animation and the information you are trying to convey with them.