I’m looking for a simple way to show/hide text with a given lang attribute (for a multilanguage website). So that setting eng, all elements with no-eng language (in that page) are hidden.
Maybe this is not the better solution (I accept all possible suggestions), but I didn’t manage to switch neither from a css to another nor to set a lang attribute to a container element.
But, first of all: javascript can modify permanently an html attribute?
Thank you!
For multilingual sites I’ve created, I have always had the different languages in different subdirectories. eg
domain.com/en/ for English,
domain.com/it/ for Italian, with a cookie to remember the visitor’s choice.
Another method I have seen is the use of MVCL on the server side. You have probably heard of MVC (Model, View, Controller). MVCL adds "Language to the end of that.
What it does is use the server side to dish out different content to the same page templates, depending on the user’s language choice.
This method is probably better for handling site with many language options.