Multi user website with pay gate

Hi there, first time here after a lot of searching so apologies if posting in the wrong area.

I have some Excel sheets (Calculators) which I used to give away free. The drawback is that quite a lot of folks don’t have/can’t use Excel so I need to put the sheets online.

Can anyone point me in the direction of what I would need to allow a user to register, use the sheet to do their calculations, save the sheet and return to it?

I suppose I am looking for a way to automatically in effect create a password protected mini website or a folder inside the main website?

Thanks in advance.