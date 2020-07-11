Multi-client website

Hi Guys. I have a general doubt, not about some kind of language.
I’m an amateur web designer and it happen to me I design similar sites for similar clients (for example bands ask me for web sites with similar design and same elements). It would be possible to create a master site instead of re using code (like CMS). This would make it easier for me to do digital marketing. I think I have two difficulties to do this: hosting storage and share files between clients in case of self-managed sites. I’ve been thinking about this especially. I could secure spaces in hosting through client registration or something like that. Maybe with sessions and folders with password, is this possible?

Could you help me? Thanks in advance.

Depends on your expertise and platform, etc, etc, etc

Can you supply more details of the developed similar sites.

Are you using shared or VPS hosting and are you familiar with PHP, mysql, etc

I haven’t seen similar development, I have seen tutorials on sites like udemy to make content managers like joomla only with html, php and javascript. Unfortunately they don’t explain how to solve this problems. I’ve never used VPS hosting. I don’t know if it can be configured for this, I’ve always used shared hosting. I’m just thinking of a site with registration form
for several clients, but I don’t know how to use this in shared hosting account with a single domain, maybe setting up hosting folder with passworld or something like that.

I would imagine that each client would want there own domain and not to a shared domain requiring login.

VPS Hosting can be obtained for about five USD per month and are a lot different from Shared Hosting. There is a steep learning curve but well worth the effort. There is also an abundance of online information and tutorials regarding VPS plus numerous Forums.

I use a VPS and maintain two bookshops each with their own domain. It was not easy to maintain separate back-ends for each site so I combined the two back-ends and moved the common back-end to above the root on the same level as the domains. I do not think this is possible with shared hosting?

Each domain has web-pages that call a common back-end. Bookshop back-end constants are defined depending on the Server REQUEST_URI and a common database retrieves data for the relevant bookshop.

Adding another bookshop would only require creating a domain and the constants file to be changed

I’m exactly thinking of a shared domain with login. This is why I raise the issue of privacy within the architecture of the hosting directory in the event that it was a self-managed site.
I am thinking in offering a generic site that could have this domain “rock music bands” for several clients.

Otherwise most of shared hosting offers a single account with a single domain. I haven’t knowledge if this is different in the case of VPS hosting.

What you are talking about is known as a “Multi-Tenant SAAS Application” .

* SAAS - Software As A service