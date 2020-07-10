Multi-client website

Hi Guys. I have a general doubt, not about some kind of language.

I’m an amateur web designer and it happen to me I design similar sites for similar clients (for example bands ask me for web sites with similar design and same elements). It would be possible to create a master site instead of re using code (like CMS). This would make it easier for me to do digital marketing. I think I have two difficulties to do this: hosting storage and share files between clients in case of self-managed sites. I’ve been thinking about this especially. I could secure spaces in hosting through client registration or something like that. Maybe with sessions and folders with password, is this possible?

Could you help me? Thanks in advance.