Multi-client website

General Web Dev
#1

Hi Guys. I have a general doubt, not about some kind of language.
I’m an amateur web designer and it happen to me I design similar sites for similar clients (for example bands ask me for web sites with similar design and same elements). It would be possible to create a master site instead of re using code (like CMS). This would make it easier for me to do digital marketing. I think I have two difficulties to do this: hosting storage and share files between clients in case of self-managed sites. I’ve been thinking about this especially. I could secure spaces in hosting through client registration or something like that. Maybe with sessions and folders with password, is this possible?

Could you help me? Thanks in advance.

#2

Depends on your expertise and platform, etc, etc, etc

Can you supply more details of the developed similar sites.

Are you using shared or VPS hosting and are you familiar with PHP, mysql, etc