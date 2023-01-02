Mp3 Audio files not playing!

Hi!! I was about to start a language course —> https://learnrussian.rt.com/lessons/index.html the problem is that the mp3 audio files in the web pages don’t work, all of them! I even downloaded the whole website to my pc to use it offline, the mp3 files themselves are available and ok, I also looked at the html code but could not identify the issue that prevents them from being played.

I’d like to solve this issue and correct the code of the web pages so that the audio files work correctly! Could you identify this issue? What’s the problem that should be changed in the code?