Mozilla can’t show my website properly

Hello,

My website is shown in the Google Chrome and Brave Browser properly, but Firefox can’t show it well.

When I see the console of the Firefox, then it showed me following errors:

Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at inline (“script-src”). myexample.com Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://yonhelioliskor.com/ntfc.php?p=4336814 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at inline (“script-src”). 2 myexample.com:19:1 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/WebResource.axd?d=pynGkmcFUV0DYhf0AjmHWyJoBrWQmOUpdbkZmUc1B6kCrU177dUXVm9lGjA1&t=637454194939909757 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at inline (“script-src”). 2 myexample.com:39:1 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/ScriptResource.axd?d=NJmAwtEo3IqdFNxHLKC9S7XAl4vG4Zpryo6TaDMzwTDyw_1Im2acX39_Hl5VOwQIHKOrYn_aRS-QT51AFcoo7ALd04ayNJ028k1wWmjTvIWBHHg-GDZfZKXd-p4Rvo0qd0e9ZA2&t=2fe674eb (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/ScriptResource.axd?d=dwY9oWetJoJGr3WItriESOvHrKw14aE-EvmXjmPlrvqAH1_0uOQft_m8FJdj3Q9-a8cIDLQ9dAVeHxcGyyD4-mHJ8Gxzurgpt96WVfjHSVxISfV6KC47onuF4o3fCENFGrloJou6peblZelx0&t=2fe674eb (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/js/dnn.modalpopup.js?cdv=162 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/DesktopModules/DNNGo_LayerGalleryPro/Resource/js/jquery.themepunch.tools.min.js?cdv=162 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/DesktopModules/DNNGo_LayerGalleryPro/Resource/js/jquery.themepunch.revolution.min.js?cdv=162 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/DesktopModules/DNNGo_DNNGalleryPro/Resource/js/lightbox.js?cdv=162 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/DesktopModules/DNNGo_DNNGalleryPro/Effects/Effect_13_Scrolling/js/jssor.js?cdv=162 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/DesktopModules/DNNGo_DNNGalleryPro/Effects/Effect_13_Scrolling/js/jssor.slider.js?cdv=162 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/DesktopModules/DNNGo_DNNGalleryPro/Effects/Effect_13_Scrolling/js/jssor.transitions.js?cdv=162 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/DesktopModules/DNNGo_DNNGalleryPro/Effects/Effect_13_Scrolling/js/jssor.player.ytiframe.min.js?cdv=162 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/DesktopModules/DNNGo_LayerGalleryPro/Effects/Effect_01_SliderRevolution3D/js/themepunch.html.js?cdv=162 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/js/dnncore.js?cdv=162 (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at inline (“script-src”). 2 myexample.com:52:1 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at inline (“script-src”). 2 myexample.com:408:1 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at inline (“script-src”). 2 myexample.com:474:1 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at inline (“script-src”). 2 myexample.com:1267:1 Content Security Policy: The page’s settings blocked the loading of a resource at https://myexample.com/Portals/_default/Skins/dng-theme-pro/global-0.js (“script-src”). 2 Content Security Policy: Couldn’t process unknown directive ‘script-src-elem’ Content Security Policy: Couldn’t process unknown directive ‘script-src-attr’

My web server uses Microsoft IIS and I set the security HTTP headers too, but I got the above errors and my website style can’t load.

How to solve it?

Thank you.