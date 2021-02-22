Moving sim card between phones

Speaking of cell phone, does anyone knows if we can take a sim card from a flip-flop cell phone and insert it in a smart phone, and it will work flawlessly? Like I’ll keep the same phone number and all? Or I need to activate it via the provider?
@francisbaud101 that should work, although…I think it may need to be activated again. Not sure on that
All right thanks for the answer. I’ve been procrastinating this decision for a while and at some point it would be beneficial to use a smartphone rather than a flip-flop (especially for text messages).
smart phones are more fun lol. I have a friend who has a flip phone. He does not know how to work a smartphone, as he never had one.
I can confirm that when it comes to all things “Smart”,
ignorance is most definitely bliss.
coothead
@coothead lol yep. But I’m willing to help him out in knowing how to work with it
Well, even I know the answer to that.
“Suck it and See”.
coothead
suck it like a straw, eh?
Not really,
Of course you are situated on the “Other side of the Pond”,
and have never encountered the adage, so…
The meaning of - “Suck it and See”
coothead
Ah, yes. Ok so that’s the meaning of it. Interesting . I like how you guys have many different sayings in the UK. Love your accents too, though some are pretty thick like, and so I can’t make it out well
We’ve had a little longer to accumulate them than you peeps.
coothead
Oh ok then lol. Has Big Ben been up and running yet? Last I heard they said it would be closed down 4 years for maintenance.
To be honest, I cannot say that it has really
entered my thoughts. But the following article
may, hopefully, satisfy your curiosity…
Big Ben restoration delayed by covid-19
coothead
Thanks, I’ll look into it