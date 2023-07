Moving an UL to the right of a page

So my website looks like this right now (I know it’s stupid, it’s just for practice):

I want to move the ‘Related’ menu in the top right corner so that the items all run down the page vertically. The items should be next to the main article text (the two cyan boxes) with no overlapping text.

I tried a lot of different things to get this right but nothing’s worked. My HTML is below. If anyone can help that would be great.