Moving an image up, down, left, right inside a div?

asasass: asasass: If an image is 1000 x 500 or something like that. Being able to move, maneuver it to a certain spot within a div.

In your example the background image is 300px by 300px natural size but you have made it background-size:cover. That means the image is scaled to 150px x 150px. If you move the background-position of that image then you will get a gap inside the border radius because the element is only 150px wide. That will have the effect of a straight line appearing rather than a circle.

If you removed the background-size:cover then you could move the image around and show parts of the larger 300px x 300px image.

Here is a screenshot of that happening where I have moved the text of the image to the centre position by using a background-position of -75px -75px.

.

it is still unclear what your end ‘use case’ is supposed to be?