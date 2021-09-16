Moving a div and inserting into another one, after another div

Hi there,

I have the following code:

<div class="slider"> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> </div> <div class="product-video"> <video width="320" height="240" controls> <source src="movie.mp4" type="video/mp4"> <source src="movie.ogg" type="video/ogg"> Your browser does not support the video tag. </video> </div>

I would like to move the video from the current div into a new div with the class slide after the last slide div above.

I have tried this, which moves it to the end, but I would like to add it into a a div so it has the slide class.

So it becomes:

<div class="slider"> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">image</div> </div> <div class="slide"> <div class="woocommerce-product-gallery__image">VIDEO HERE</div> </div> </div>

This is what I have tried:

jQuery(".product-video ").appendTo(".product-slider .slider > .slide:last-of-type ");

Can anyone suggest how to get the video into it’s own slide class and at the end of the other slide div s?

Many thanks!