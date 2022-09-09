Movie2.mp4 which has no value for $_FILES["file"]["type"]

I have 3 files, i.e., image1.jpg, movie1.mp4, and movie2.mp4 in my mobile phone.

And I have “uploadAction.php” for uploading the files which has the code below.

$loadingName = $_FILES['file']['name'] ; $loadPath = 'myPath/' .$loadingName ; move_uploaded_file($_FILES["file"]["tmp_name"], $loadPath) ;

When I try to upload image1.jpg, it is successfully uploaded.

When I try to upload movie1.mp4, it is successfully uploaded.

However,

When I try to upload movie2.mp4, it is not uploaded.

So I added the code below for seeing what is the problem.

echo $_FILES["file"]["type"] ;

After I added the code above in the page “uploadAction.php”, I try to upload the files image1.jpg, movie1.mp4, and movie2.mp4.

When I try to upload image1.jpg, it says “image/jpeg”.

When I try to upload movie1.mp4, it says “video/mp4”.

When I try to upload movie2.mp4, it says NOTHING.

Movie2.mp4 has no value for $_FILES[“file”][“type”] .

How can I make movie2.mp4 to upload successfully?