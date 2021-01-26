Move the text to newline

Hi,

I am trying to print the 2nd line of following from a new line. I have tried different options like “\xA” and PHP_EOL but they are not working.

<?php $dog_error_message = TRUE; print "variable = $dog_error_message" . $dog_error_message . "\xA" ; print "variable name =" . '$dog_error_message'. $dog_error_message; ?>

I am getting following output:

variable = 11 variable name =$dog_error_message1

I have tried both ‘echo’ and ‘print’. Somebody please guide me.

I have php 7 installed and my web server is nginix.

Zulfi.