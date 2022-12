I have two X buttons on the bottom of the page at http://dot.kr/qna/221216yellowButton/

The one is the white button in the footer and the other is the yellow button in flexZ1.

when you click the white button, KR , title, MY, and footer will be disappear.

It means the white button works fine,

However the yellow button does not work at the moment.

I like to remove the white button and make the yellow button works instead of the white button.

I like to make it like the follow in detail