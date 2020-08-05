Move inline script into external js file

javascript.zip (3.3 KB)

Hi I was using inline JavaScript in my Html and internal css.

I made external files for the javascript and the css. My Css is loading beautifuly but my javascript is not. attached is my 3 files.

<script src="assignment-jasmine.js"></script> is the code I’m using to call my javascript file. Is this correct and where do I place it on my page?

This is my HTML

<!Doctype html> <html> <head> <link rel="stylesheet" href="assignment-Jasmine.css"> <title>JavaScript Assignments- Jasmine Lusty</title> </head> <body> <h2>JavaScript Assignment 5 - Jasmine Lusty</h2> <!-- Grade Html --> <h4>Grades!</h4> <p>Select your age from the list.</p> <select id="mySelect" onchange="age()"> <option value="Grade">Age</option> <option value="Grade 1">6</option> <option value="Grade 2">7</option> <option value="Grade 3">8</option> <option value="Grade 4">9</option> <option value="Grade 5">10</option> <option value="Grade 6">11</option> </select> <p id="selectedGrade"></p> <br> <!-- Math Html --> <h4>Math!</h4> <p>Try to see if you can do the math</p> <table id="addition-table"> <tbody> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>5</td> <td>3</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>7</td> <td>6</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>5</td> <td>5</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>8</td> <td>3</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>4</td> <td>7</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>3</td> <td>9</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>8</td> <td>5</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>2</td> <td>6</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>5</td> <td>9</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>6</td> <td>6</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <br> <!---- Email Html---> <h4>Email Validation!</h4> <p>Type in Your Email</p> <input type="email" id="email"> <br> <br> <script src="assignment-jasmine.js"></script> </body> </html>

This is my JavaScript

//Age/Grade Code function age() { var x = document.getElementById("mySelect").value; document.getElementById("selectedGrade").innerHTML = "You selected: " + x; } //Math Code (function( math ) { 'use strict'; var tr = math.querySelectorAll( 'tr' ), td = math.querySelectorAll( 'td' ), inp = math.querySelectorAll( 'input' ), totals = [], c; for ( c = 0; c < tr.length; c ++ ) { totals.push( parseFloat( td[ c * 3 ].textContent ) + parseFloat( td[ c * 3 + 1 ].textContent ) ); inp[ c ].value = ' '; inp[ c ].addEventListener( 'blur', check_answer( c ), false ); } function check_answer( c ) { inp[ c ].onblur = function() { if( inp[ c ].value == totals[ c ] ) { tr[ c ].classList.add( 'right' ); } else { tr[ c ].classList.remove( 'right' ); tr[ c ].classList.add( 'wrong' ); } } } }( document ) ); //Email Code function validateEmail(email, emailPattern){ emailPattern = (emailPattern instanceof RegExp) ? emailPattern : /[\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4}/; return matchResults; } var email = document.getElementById('email') email.addEventListener('blur', function (event) { event.target.style.backgroundColor = event.target.validity.valid ? 'transparent' : 'red' }) //remove code window.removeEventListener("beforeunload", "mySelect", false); window.removeEventListener("beforeunload", check_answer( c ), false ); window.removeEventListener("beforeunload", function (event)

And this is my css code

@charset "UTF-8"; /* CSS Document */ td{ padding-top: 5px; padding-bottom: 5px; padding-right: 20px; padding-left: 20px; } .wrong { background-color: #fa8072; } .right { background-color: transparent; }

Thank you