Move inline script into external js file

Hi I was using inline JavaScript in my Html and internal css.
I made external files for the javascript and the css. My Css is loading beautifuly but my javascript is not. attached is my 3 files.

<script src="assignment-jasmine.js"></script> is the code I’m using to call my javascript file. Is this correct and where do I place it on my page?

This is my HTML

<!Doctype html>
<html>

<head>
 <link rel="stylesheet" href="assignment-Jasmine.css">

<title>JavaScript Assignments- Jasmine Lusty</title>

</head>

<body>

    <h2>JavaScript Assignment 5 - Jasmine Lusty</h2>
<!-- Grade Html -->
	<h4>Grades!</h4>
	
	<p>Select your age from the list.</p>

		<select id="mySelect" onchange="age()">
			<option value="Grade">Age</option>
			<option value="Grade 1">6</option>
			<option value="Grade 2">7</option>
			<option value="Grade 3">8</option>
			<option value="Grade 4">9</option>
			<option value="Grade 5">10</option>
			<option value="Grade 6">11</option>
		</select>


	<p id="selectedGrade"></p>
	<br>
<!-- Math Html -->
	<h4>Math!</h4>
	<p>Try to see if you can do the math</p>
		<table id="addition-table">
			<tbody>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>5</td>
					<td>3</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>7</td>
					<td>6</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>5</td>
					<td>5</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>8</td>
					<td>3</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>4</td>
					<td>7</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>3</td>
					<td>9</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>8</td>
					<td>5</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>2</td>
					<td>6</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>5</td>
					<td>9</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>6</td>
					<td>6</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
			</tbody>
		</table>
	<br>
<!---- Email Html--->
	<h4>Email Validation!</h4>
	<p>Type in Your Email</p>
		<input type="email" id="email">
		<br>
		<br>
<script src="assignment-jasmine.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

This is my JavaScript

//Age/Grade Code
		 
		function age() {
  			var x = document.getElementById("mySelect").value;
					document.getElementById("selectedGrade").innerHTML = "You selected: " + x;
		}

//Math Code
		
		(function( math )  { 
				   'use strict';
				   var tr = math.querySelectorAll( 'tr' ), 
					   td = math.querySelectorAll( 'td' ), 
					  inp = math.querySelectorAll( 'input' ),
				   totals = [], c;
			   for ( c = 0; c < tr.length; c ++ ) {
					 totals.push( parseFloat( td[ c * 3 ].textContent ) + 
								  parseFloat( td[ c * 3 + 1 ].textContent ) );
					 inp[ c ].value = ' ';				   
					 inp[ c ].addEventListener( 'blur', check_answer( c ), false );

				}

		function check_answer( c ) {
			   inp[ c ].onblur = function() { 
				  if( inp[ c ].value == totals[ c ] ) {
					  tr[ c ].classList.add( 'right' );
					 }
						  else {
							 tr[ c ].classList.remove( 'right' );
							 tr[ c ].classList.add( 'wrong' );
							 }
						  }			   
					   }
		 }( document ) );  
//Email Code
		function validateEmail(email, emailPattern){

	    emailPattern = (emailPattern instanceof RegExp) ?  emailPattern : /[\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4}/;

		return matchResults;
}		

	
			var email = document.getElementById('email')

			email.addEventListener('blur', function (event) {
			  event.target.style.backgroundColor = event.target.validity.valid
				? 'transparent'
				: 'red'
			})
	
//remove code
	
	window.removeEventListener("beforeunload", "mySelect", false);
	window.removeEventListener("beforeunload", check_answer( c ), false );
	window.removeEventListener("beforeunload", function (event)

And this is my css code

@charset "UTF-8";
/* CSS Document */
		td{
			padding-top: 5px;
			padding-bottom: 5px;
			padding-right: 20px;
			padding-left: 20px;
		}
		.wrong {
			background-color: #fa8072;
		}
 
		.right {
    		background-color: transparent;
 		}

Thank you