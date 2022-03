We can use getCTM() to get the current value.

That gives an SVGMatrix object, where the e property can be interpreted as being the amount of nudge.

function nudgeRight() { var svg_rect = document.getElementById('new_row'); var currentX = svg_rect.getCTM().e; var nudgeX = currentX + 5; svg_rect.setAttribute('transform','translate(' + nudgeX + ',0)'); }

But I might update that to instead be:

function nudgeRight() { var svg_rect = document.getElementById('new_row'); var currentX = svg_rect.getCTM().e; svg_rect.setAttribute('transform',`translate(${currentX + 5},0)`); }

Note: Instead of single quotes, backticks are used so that variable insertion can occur.

It would be better though to use a matrix transformation and apply that to the SVG instead, but that is a topic that I would rather defer to others here more skilled with applying matrix manipulations, before I wade into the subject.