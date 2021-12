I have a div (with shadow) which can be moved



<div class="alert alert-light shadow" role="alert" id="drag" style="position:absolute; z-index:8; right:0; width:25%"> </div>

It has a form on it and am clueless on how to bring it to the forefront so I can enter textThe form is absolutely positioned and has a z-index of 8

Is this something that can be fixed with CSS?