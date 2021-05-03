Mouse over table record issue, HTML CSS, PHP

Hello everybody,

Issue, table mouse over issue.

I have a database of users, priority and color code that reflects the priority.

I’m trying change the first column/Cell record background color to reflect color stored in the database.

the css/javascript takes care of the table record highlight and this works fine. but to change the first cell background color I use PHP script as the color codes are coming from the database and coded at the table level or inline coded which prevents the record index from getting highlighted when you move the mouse over.

As you can see from the pictures, mouse over Jills record the the whole record is highlighted but when you mouse over Dans record, the mouse over doesn’t quite cover the index. i know its because i have the color codes imbedded within the table.

Any help you can provide would be greatly appreciated.

This is part of the table script:

<tbody id="mainTbody"> <?php foreach($returs as $val) { echo '<tr > <td style = "background-color:'.$val["t2_color"].';">'.$val["t2_index"].'</td> <td>'.$val["t2_name"].'</td> <td>'.$val["t2_priority"].'</td> <td>'.$val["t2_color"].'</td> </tr>'; } ?> </tbody>

CSS