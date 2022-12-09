Mouse Not Working while Debugging In Chrome

I have created scripts to resize a selected DIV by dragging on one of the 8 handles which surround it. The script works the first time around but after that it does not work as expected. Please see my code here.

When you go to that fiddle, you will see a red DIV in the bottom right panel. Please right click on the DIV to bring up the handles which will surround the DIV. I have created scripts for the bottom middle and bottom right handles for resizing the DIV. To resize the DIV click on the bottom right or bottom middle handle, hold down the left mouse button, drag the handle, and release the left mouse button when you’re satisfied with the DIV size.

You’ll notice that the script seems to work fine the first time you resize the DIV but if you try to resize the DIV again, as soon as your mouse cursor goes near the bottom right or bottom middle handle the DIV size jumps uncontrollably. I would like to know how to debug this, it’s been frustrating because the mouse does not work thus I can’t resize the DIV when I’m in debug mode in Chrome.