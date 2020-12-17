Mount outside of /mnt is giving me trouble

Server Config
#1

Bit of a dumb linux question, I can’t see to mount my harddrive to a location outside of the /mnt directory:

Running

$ sudo mount /dev/sda1 /var/www/drive1/

Places nothing in the /var/www/drive1 directory.

/var/www/drive1 $ ls

Running lsblk shows the drive is mounted, but nothing can be found in that folder:

$ lsblk

NAME        MAJ:MIN RM   SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT
sda           8:0    0 298.1G  0 disk
└─sda1        8:1    0 298.1G  0 part /var/www/drive1
mmcblk0     179:0    0  29.8G  0 disk
├─mmcblk0p1 179:1    0   2.4G  0 part
├─mmcblk0p2 179:2    0     1K  0 part
├─mmcblk0p5 179:5    0    32M  0 part
├─mmcblk0p6 179:6    0   256M  0 part /boot
└─mmcblk0p7 179:7    0  27.2G  0 part /

Am I missing something here? This works fine for the /mnt directory.