Mount outside of /mnt is giving me trouble

Bit of a dumb linux question, I can’t see to mount my harddrive to a location outside of the /mnt directory:

Running

$ sudo mount /dev/sda1 /var/www/drive1/

Places nothing in the /var/www/drive1 directory.

/var/www/drive1 $ ls

Running lsblk shows the drive is mounted, but nothing can be found in that folder:

$ lsblk NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT sda 8:0 0 298.1G 0 disk └─sda1 8:1 0 298.1G 0 part /var/www/drive1 mmcblk0 179:0 0 29.8G 0 disk ├─mmcblk0p1 179:1 0 2.4G 0 part ├─mmcblk0p2 179:2 0 1K 0 part ├─mmcblk0p5 179:5 0 32M 0 part ├─mmcblk0p6 179:6 0 256M 0 part /boot └─mmcblk0p7 179:7 0 27.2G 0 part /

Am I missing something here? This works fine for the /mnt directory.