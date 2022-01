Hi there,

I need to write a date and time on my website for an event and wondered what the best way to write this would be to make it as user friendly as possible.

Should I write it in full, for example:

Saturday 22nd January 2022 @ 08:00am - 12:30pm

Or should I shorten it to:

Sat, 22nd Jan 2022, 08:00am - 12:30pm

Any thoughts on this would be great, thanks!