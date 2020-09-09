More efficient styling on Menus

You obviously have HTML problems…
<ul id="topMenu" class="class1 class2 class3">
So it appears that you want to write bloated HTM
believing that it will make you CSS better.
Good luck with that.
Clearly you’re not following anything I’m asking about…
If I knew the name for the approach I’m asking about then maybe I could find the answer myself.
Anyone else?
Try replacing the id #topMenu … with the class .topMenuX then you can set a common style for all of your topMenus.
True, but I was asking about applying multiple IDs or classes to an HTML element.
Isn’t that called SASS or something?
So I would have a base ID/class to style the top menu item. But them I would have another class that just handles the color of the menu. That way I can mix-and-match, versus having to apply all of the styling over and over again to different menus when the only thing changing might be the color.
Guess I’m not explaining things well enough.
Sass is a preprocessor for CSS (it compiles into CSS).
Okay. So what about an answer to my OP?
I’ve never been a fan of CSS naming conventions. That’s basically what you’re looking for. Anytime you want reusable sort of styles, you need to keep away from IDs. You don’t need to follow a specific naming convention that exists. Find what you need to reuse, make them into classes, and just go from there.
If you’re looking for me to answer with a specific naming convention, then I’m sorry, but I just do not follow that sort of stuff.
Why do you not like “naming conventions”?
What I was trying to figure out is how to do what we’re talking about?
As I think I posted in my OP, lets say I have a base style for the #topMenu and then I just want to be able to toggle the color-scheme. How would I code that?
What I tried on my own didn’t work.
Fwiw, the reason I am asking about this, is because I wanted to make a bunch of top menus in different colors and use it as a swatch of sorts. And while doing that, I didn’t want a bunch of bloated code.
Use a class for topMenu, such as .topMenuX and then use a class for each colour, such as .red, .blue, .green etc, Then use them like this.
css:
,topMenuX { the style attributes you want }
.red { color:#F00; }
.blue { color:#00F; }
.green { color:#0F0; }
html:
> <div class="topMenuX red">aaa</div>
> <div class="topMenuX blue">aaa</div>
> <div class="topMenuX green">aaa</div>
That wasn’t my question…
Take a step back and look to see the topmenu differences. Are they all the same dimensions and do they only change colour?
Again, I was looking to create a sample file with a series of the same top menu bar but with different colors so it would look like a swatch.
You know what I mean by swatch, right?
So in that case, it would be easier to “AND” a color style to the base top menu style which would change, and would include things like padding, font, menu bar width, etc.
Take a look at the other thread where I introduced TLAs. Classes can be easily chained.
I think this is what i was trying to do…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<!-- METADATA -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<!-- TITLE -->
<title>sp_top-menus_02.html</title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
*{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
html, body{
height: 100%;
}
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4;
font-size: 0.9em;
}
p{
padding: 0 0 1rem 0;
}
#pageWrapper{
position: relative;
display: block;
min-height: 100%;
max-width: 1200px;
min-width: 840px;
margin: 0 auto;
}
#pageInner{
position: relative;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
#mast{
padding: 5px 0 0 0;
}
#pageHeader{
display: flex;
align-items: baseline;
padding: 0 0 5px 0;
line-height: 1.4;
}
#logo{
font-family: Georgia, Times New Roman, Serif;
font-size: 2rem;
}
#menuLinks{
margin-left: auto;
}
/* HOW CAN I MAKE THESE STYLES MORE EFFICIENT? */
/* New */
/************************************************************************/
.menuAqua{
background-color: #48D1CC; /* Medium Turquoise */
}
.menuAqua_Current{
background-color: #008B8B; /* Dark Cyan */
}
.menuGrey{
background-color: #A9A9A9; /* Dark Gray */
}
.menuGrey_Current{
color: #FFF;
background-color: #000; /* Black */
}
.topMenu li.menuLast{
margin-left: auto;
padding: 0.5em 1.7em 0.4em 1.7em;
background-color: #FFD700; /* Gold */
}
/************************************************************************/
.topMenu{
width: auto;
display: flex;
list-style: none;
}
.topMenu li{
padding: 0.5em 1em 0.4em 1em;
}
#pageBody{
position: relative;
max-width: 100%;
margin: 30px 0 0 0;
background-color: #EEE;
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<div id="pageWrapper">
<div id="pageInner">
<div id="mast">
<div id="pageHeader">
<h1 id="logo">My Company</h1>
</div>
<ul class="topMenu menuAqua">
<li class="menuAqua_Current">Home</li>
<li>News</li>
<li>Articles</li>
<li>How-To</li>
<li>Gallery</li>
<li class="menuLast">Store</li>
</ul>
<br>
<ul class="topMenu menuGrey">
<li class="menuGrey_Current">Home</li>
<li>News</li>
<li>Articles</li>
<li>How-To</li>
<li>Gallery</li>
<li class="menuLast">Store</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div id="pageBody">
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam id justo rhoncus, finibus nisl sit amet, pretium nibh. Aliquam nec turpis auctor justo fringilla aliquet et vitae magna. Vestibulum est mauris, condimentum id pulvinar sed, volutpat eu massa. Morbi cursus lacus in lectus venenatis gravida. Ut facilisis mollis hendrerit. Maecenas a nunc erat. Quisque erat arcu, facilisis sed consectetur vel, efficitur at quam. Pellentesque semper est nec arcu imperdiet, id facilisis neque luctus. Cras in rutrum ante, nec fringilla tortor. Pellentesque ac nibh volutpat, bibendum mi non, ultricies nisl. Sed malesuada condimentum nunc ut imperdiet. Pellentesque faucibus eu lorem aliquam volutpat. Duis gravida aliquet ultricies. Nam eu tempus lectus.</p>
<p>Duis semper commodo gravida. Aenean dolor mauris, laoreet nec tempus id, congue vitae enim. Morbi at ultrices nisl. Maecenas quis lorem sollicitudin, fringilla elit eget, mollis velit. Morbi gravida consequat nisl, eget accumsan velit. Ut feugiat quis diam ac aliquam. Aenean ornare placerat hendrerit. Donec vel nulla quis sapien laoreet dictum et id nulla.</p>
<p>Donec eleifend porta ullamcorper. Sed diam tortor, ornare vel gravida non, tristique in sem. Sed vel condimentum odio. Pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas. Duis eros libero, gravida at egestas ac, ultricies in erat. Vestibulum condimentum lorem in erat mollis, in fermentum orci consectetur. Class aptent taciti sociosqu ad litora torquent per conubia nostra, per inceptos himenaeos. Vestibulum venenatis pulvinar ullamcorper. Etiam sollicitudin vitae metus vel posuere. Quisque viverra, libero id egestas consequat, ipsum lorem varius arcu, semper condimentum ex eros id ex. Curabitur tincidunt felis ultrices, blandit ipsum in, vestibulum mauris.</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Thoughts?
I never use media queries and have a container with a .w88 {width: 88%; max-width: 888px;} and .mga {margin: 0 auto;}
If no class then p, div, h,1, etc default to 100% blocks.
Also a .dib {display: inline-block;} and .ooo {margin: 0; padding:0; outline: 0;} which caters for the majority of cases.
But what does that have to do with the code I just published??
Feedback on how I created 'component" color -scheme classes and AND’ed them to my main classes - which were formerly ID’s - would be the most helpful…
Sorry I have a customer who wants an online payment scheme.
Perhaps use the following stylesheet?
body {background-color: #042;}
h1 {font-size: x-large; margin: 10px 0 0 4px;}
h1 a{color:#0ff;}
#info dl dt {font-size: x-large; color: aqua;}
#XXXinfo,
#info tr td,
#info tr th {
padding: 0.12em 2em;
border: solid 1px #ccf;
background-color: #eee; color: #333;
}
#info table tr th {background-color: #0c0;}
.bd1 {border: solid 1px #999;}
.bd3 {border: solid 1px #ccc;}
.bdB {border-bottom: solid 1px #eee;}
.bdT {border-top: solid 1px #ccc;}
.bdr {border-radius: 0.64em;}
.bga {background-color: aqua;}
.bgc {background-color: #eeeefe;}
.bgd {background-color: #ddd;}
.bge {background-color: #eee;}
.bgr {background-color: #f88;}
.bgl {background-color: lime;}
.bgs {background-color: snow;}
.btn {padding: 0.21em 0.42em;}
.clb {clear: both;}
.dib {display: inline-block;}
.fg0 {color:#000;} .fgc {color:cyan;}
.fga {color: aqua;} .fgy {color: #ff0;}
.fgs {color: snow;} .fgS {color: #bbb;}
.fll {float:left;} .flr {float:right;}
.fss {font-size: small;} .fsl {font-size: large;}
.fsi {font-style: oblique;}
.ftr {position: fixed; left:0; bottom:0;}
.ftr a {color:#333; text-decoration:none;}
.fwn {font-weight:300;}
.fwb {font-weight:700;}
.hg4 {height: 5em;}
.hhh {display:none;}
.jbs {
width:28px; height:45px;
background-image: url(https://gekkobooks.tk/assets/imgs/jb_in_shorts.svg);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
margin: 3px 0 0 2px;
}
.lh2 {line-height: 2}
.mga {margin:0 auto;}
.mg4 {margin:4.2em auto 4em;}
.p42 {padding: 0.42em;}
.pob {left:0; bottom: 1.0em;}
.pof {position:fixed;}
.pot {left:0; top:0;}
.rad {border-radius: 0.88em;}
.tac {text-align: center;} .tal {text-align: left;}
.tar {text-align: right;}
.tdn {text-decoration:none;}
.w12 {padding: 0 1em; display: inline-block;}
.w88 {width:88.88%}
.w99 {width:99.99%}
.z02 {z-index: 4;}
How about comments on the updated code I published versus what was in my OP?
As mentioned in post #24:
Sorry I have a customer who wants an online payment scheme.
Just found the Topic:
