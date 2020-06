More efficient styling on Menus

I recall reading somewhere in the past that there is an approach to CSS where you build a bunch of smaller component ID’s/classes and then add them together to style things.

This allows for component architecture.

So instead of…

#someBigOneTimeUseStyle{ }

You would have something like…

#topMenu{ } .menuColorBlack{ } .menuColorGrey{ } .menuColorBlue{ } .menuFontSerif{ } .menuFontSansSerif{ } and so on...

Then when you style things, you’d combine them as need.

(This is where I need help figuring out how to do this…)

Maybe something like…

<ul id="topMenu" class="<class1><class2><class3"> </ul>

When I tried this it didn’t work.