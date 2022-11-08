Monitoring Individual Employees not a proper way to boost productivity

Workers started work from the home and their boss’s watchful gaze, companies are worried about are people actually doing as much work as per expectation.

Productivity is increases in the work from home era, this concern remains.

For comfort, companies have widely shifted to new digital software that can be monitoring best level that even the most rotating of managers cannot achieve.

Employee Monitoring Software are now available for Monitoring employee who work remotely.

These software, marketed as “productivity” monitoring applications.

Identify employees by their name and, track their activity how they spend their time during working hours- recoding their screens, logging in keystrokes, counting messages, even for bathroom-breaks to log in as they move away from their desk.

Employers can use this information to optimize employee’s work. Actual, these tools are often a blunt tool that communicates keep working because you’re being monitored (In some cases literally: employers have used cameras in their employees’ homes to keep watch).

The logic of this approach is straightforward:

Think about how squeeze productivity through every second and people spend their time and this kind of attitudes such as these express a popular belief that management and teams are often at opposite with each other.

There are two big problems with “squeeze ‘em” approach.

First, it is bad and will probably demoralize the workers, who feel their privacy is being break and are being micro-managed with intensity (if around). It should not be hard to see how this environment can motivate people to quit.

Second thing the activity of office work can be a bad proxy for real productivity. By focusing solely on the actions that people are doing, these tools completely neglected the environment in which people are working.

Sometimes managers are trying to take an interest in productivity in a fundamentally broken environment - broken or unproven processes and tasks, user-unmanaged IT applications, poor UX design, alter, and other factors that make the work more difficult and slow.

No single employee controls these variables and is instead depend to them. Therefore, these productivity tools not only fail to fix broken things, even deal with real issues. Seeing how the work is done - even to granular details it can be valuable and collecting employee data should be essential part of it. Seeing how the work is done - even to granular details - can be valuable and collecting employee data can be an essential part of it. But the ‘squeezing’ approach that focuses on individual productivity is incomplete, not subtle, uncountable and does not reveal the whole truth of how people get their work done and how they annoy them.

Instead, companies need to ask this question whether their work environment supports their people to be productive and empathy is key to do this.

The Value of Empathy

Identifying and determining sources of friction in the work environment leads to the create of more productive teams.

Using empathy to understand work from the point of view of people who are working can open what is broken in the environment and how that affects people.

This approach is also in line with the team’s motivations – to be motivated, happy and busy with work. But to understand the work from this angle is to ask different questions.

Consider the questions that employee productivity monitoring software can answer:

How many times did the team spend on the phone?

How long was Team away from his desk? How many times?

How many keystrokes did the team execute today before lunch and after lunch break?

First, all of the answers to these questions will be about Team, not his team. Answering them strips away his privacy and the minute-by-minute audit sends a message that he’s always being watched and never trusted on them. Moreover, these questions ignore the environment he’s working in and don’t see how the working is done, what’s broken in those processes, and how it improved.

Consider questions mainly focus on the experience of the work

Is the team performing the same task in multiple ways cause of inefficient process design?

Where does the team need training/mentoring to provide better customer service?

Are a poor user interface or user experience frustrating and reducing the team’s responsiveness to customers?

How is my team minimizing technology issues? Is the team ready with adequate tools for collaboration or problem solving?

These questions can be answered by collected — and anonymized — team data, so individual privacy is protected.

They focus on the environment in which people work, and the common broken patterns of work that exist in the team. And it avoids the minute-by-minute accounting of time spent.

Broadly, empathy means focusing on a team, not individual, and focusing on the environment in which people work and not on the specific actions of an individual. Hence, an empathetic approach is bottom-up, inclusive, contextualized to each team’s local experiences at work, and save the privacy of each user and limits the possibilities of what kinds of analyses are possible with the data.

In our recent research, my team found that the spread of apps in organizations is forcing users in Fortune 500 companies to toggle between apps as many as 3,600 times a day to get their work done.

As a result, they want constantly distract themselves when they work.