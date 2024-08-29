Monday Morning Maths

PHP
Okay so it’s monday (Thursday, but whatever) morning and my brain isnt firing completely.

There’s not a simpler way to perform the following line, is there?
$x -= $x % $y;
(“Floor $x to the nearest whole value when divided by $y”)

2 
$x = intdiv($x, $y);

See da manual

The RFC also proposed the %% operator for this, but it seems that didn’t make it.

3

Mmh… no… integer division of 17/4 would return 4. I want 16.