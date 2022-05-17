Modulo differences (LibreOffice v PHP)

I am trying to reproduce some spreadsheet formulae in a PHP script.

The spreadsheet has a formula:

=MOD((D25-D7),20)+1

which I have written in PHP as:

($D25 - $D7) % 20 + 1;

With D25 = 6 and D7 = 12 the spreadsheet gives an answer of 15 and the PHP script gives an answer of -5.

I’m puzzled as to how the spreadsheet (I’m using LibreOffice) gets an answer of 15.

Edit: Hopefully Excel would give the same result, but I can’t check.