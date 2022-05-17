Modulo differences (LibreOffice v PHP)

I am trying to reproduce some spreadsheet formulae in a PHP script.
The spreadsheet has a formula:
=MOD((D25-D7),20)+1
which I have written in PHP as:
($D25 - $D7) % 20 + 1;
With D25 = 6 and D7 = 12 the spreadsheet gives an answer of 15 and the PHP script gives an answer of -5.
I’m puzzled as to how the spreadsheet (I’m using LibreOffice) gets an answer of 15.
Edit: Hopefully Excel would give the same result, but I can’t check.
You’ve run into a debate as to what mod (%) really is, and whether negative numbers are allowed. Excel defined mod to be: MOD(n, d) = n - d × INT(n/d) and with that int() in there, the question becomes how to round a negative integer. php chose to do it purely on the math of calculating the remainder, which is different.
I just wrote this, so do some testing, but it may work:
function mod($n,$d)
{
return $n - $d * floor($n/$d);
}
Libre does the same thing, and it looks like anything over .0 is rounded up for both of them. At that point the math makes sense
MOD(x,y) = x - (y * INT(x/y))
MOD(x,y) = (6-12) - (20 * INT((6-12)/20))
MOD(x,y) = -6 - (20 * INT(-6/20))
MOD(x,y) = -6 - (20 * INT(-0.3))
MOD(x,y) = -6 - (20 * -1)
MOD(x,y) = -6 - (-20)
MOD(x,y) = -6 + 20
MOD(x,y) = 14
yes, whereas in PHP:
echo intval(-0.3);
0
Giving you the difference in the final result. That’s why I switched it to floor(), which returns -1 for floor (-0.3);