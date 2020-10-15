Modify Column Width of WP Template

begin2speak: begin2speak: but would just need to make a minor modification.

Unfortunately the modification you require is not minor as the site has been built with a lot of magic numbers and a lot of old techniques (floats and negative margins) where everything is dependent on everything else as margins and widths are manipulated on each element to create the space needed. (Unless of course your theme has something built in place already but WordPress is not my area.).

From a purely css perspective I could over-ride your styles to give you a wider display but I feel it may be a step too far for you to implement and to maintain in the long run.

As an example you would need this minimum custom code to over-ride the width on that left column.

@media screen and (min-width: 59.6875em) { #sidebar { position: -webkit-sticky !important; position: sticky !important; top: 0 !important; width: 280px; max-width: none; } #sidebar:before { content: ""; position: fixed; top: 0; bottom: 0; background: #fff; width: 280px; } body:before { width: calc(50% - 700px); background: #fff; } .site-content { width: 85%; margin-left: 15%; } #site-navigation { margin-left: 5%; margin-right: 0%; padding-right: 15px; } #masthead { padding-left: 5%; padding-right: 0%; } .site-footer .site-info { padding-left: 5%; } } @media screen and { .site-content .entry-content { padding-left: 5%; padding-right: 5%; } .site-footer { margin-left: 22%; width: 71%; } } @media screen and (max-width: 1200px) { #sidebar { position: static !important; width: 100%; z-index: 99; display: block; margin: 0; max-width: none; float: none; background: #fff; box-shadow: 0 0 20px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); } #sidebar:before { display: none; } body:before { display: none; } .site-content, .site-footer { width: auto; margin: auto; float: none; } #masthead.site-header { margin: 0 0 1rem 0; padding: 1rem 5%; } #site-navigation { margin: 0; padding: 0; } #secondary { padding: 0 5%; } }

That would produce the display as shown in the screenshot below where you can compare with the original. The new example is the second picture with the CSS injected via the live css editor you can see in the top right corner.

However as the changes are quite drastic they will likely introduce issues further down the line or on other pages that I have not tested.

maybe it would be simpler just to lose some of that 10% padding on the content.g.

@media screen and (min-width: 59.6875em) { .entry-content,.entry-summary{ padding:1rem 2%; } }

If you would rather specific WordPress help then I can move to the appropriate forum.