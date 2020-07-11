Modal with a href image not working

Good idea Paul, thank you. This is one of the modal that you worked on that has been very useful for me. You did an incredible job on it. There were 2 version and maybe I am getting them mixed up. This one has the iframe-wrap.
Here’s the JS:
window.onload = function () {
var openModalLinks = Array.prototype.slice.call(document.querySelectorAll('[data-open-modal]'));
var closeModal = document.querySelector('.modal-close');
var modalOverlay = document.querySelector('.modal-overlay');
var modalInner = document.querySelector('.modal-inner');
var modalContent = document.querySelector('.modal-inner');
var modalContent = Array.prototype.slice.call(document.querySelectorAll('div[class^="modal-content-"]'));
var handleShowModal = function (id) {
document.querySelector('body').classList.add('modal-visible');
modalOverlay.classList.add('visible');
modalOverlay.querySelector('.modal-content-' + id).classList.remove('hide');
modalOverlay.querySelector('.modal-content-' + id).classList.add('isPlaying');
}
var handleHideModal = function (event) {
modalOverlay.classList.remove('active');
}
var handleOpenModal = function (event) {
var id = event.target.getAttribute('data-modal');
event.preventDefault();
modalOverlay.classList.add('active');
window.setTimeout(handleShowModal(id));
}
var handleCloseModal = function (event) {
if (event.target !== event.currentTarget) {
return;
}
var el = document.querySelector('.isPlaying iframe');
event.preventDefault();
document.querySelector('body').classList.remove('modal-visible');
if (el) {
el.setAttribute("src", el.getAttribute("src"));
}
modalOverlay.classList.remove('visible');
modalContent.forEach(function (modal) { modal.classList.add('hide'); modal.classList.remove('isPlaying') });
modalOverlay.addEventListener(
'transitionend',
handleHideModal, {
once: true,
passive: true
}
);
}
openModalLinks.forEach(function (link) { link.addEventListener('click', handleOpenModal) });
closeModal.addEventListener('click', handleCloseModal);
modalInner.addEventListener('click', handleCloseModal);
}
This is the modal with the wrap:
<div class="modal-content-3 hide">
<div class="iframe-wrap">
----- youtube iframe code goes here -----
</div>
</div>