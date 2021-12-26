Modal onclick not working

I am trying to build a Wordpress plugin that will add a login modal for logged out users.
I’m using the code below.
I can verify that the modal html is being added to the site, and if I manually change the modal to “display:block” it works. However, I cannot get the button to open the modal to work. I’ve tried adding the JS to the site by just manually adding it to a page, and it still won’t work.
I get no console errors, and if I manually type it into the console, it still won’t work.
/* CREATE THE USER MENU LOCATION */
function cg_user_menu_location() {
register_nav_menu('cg-user-menu',__( 'User Menu' ));
}
add_action( 'init', 'cg_user_menu_location' );
/* ADD USER SHORTCODE */
function get_cg_user_menu(){
if ( is_user_logged_in() ) {
echo '<div id="cg-user-menu-wrap">';
echo get_user_meta( get_current_user_id(),'first_name','true');
wp_nav_menu(array(
'menu' => 'User Menu',
'menu_class' => 'cg-user-menu',
));
echo '</div>';
}
else {
echo '<button class="loginModalOpen"> Login / Join </button>';
}
};
function cg_user_menu() {
$menu = get_cg_user_menu();
return $menu;
};
add_shortcode('cg_user_menu', 'cg_user_menu');
/* ADD THE LOGIN FORM POPUP TO FOOTER IF NO USER LOGGED IN */
add_action('wp_footer','add_login_modal');
function add_login_modal() {
if (! is_user_logged_in() ){
echo '
<div id="loginModal" class="modal">
<div class="modal-content">
<span class="close">×</span>
';
wp_login_form();
echo '</div></div>';
echo '<script>
var loginModal = document.getElementById("loginModal");
var loginModalOpen = document.getElementsByClassName("loginModalOpen");
var loginModalClose = document.getElementsByClassName("loginModalClose");
loginModalOpen.onclick = function(){
loginModal.style.display = "block";
}
loginModalClose.onclick = function(){
loginModal.style.display = "none";
}
</script>';
};
};
The first part of the code is to create a user menu I can add to the header.