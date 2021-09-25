Modal onclick not working

I am trying to build a Wordpress plugin that will add a login modal for logged out users.

I’m using the code below.

I can verify that the modal html is being added to the site, and if I manually change the modal to “display:block” it works. However, I cannot get the button to open the modal to work. I’ve tried adding the JS to the site by just manually adding it to a page, and it still won’t work.

I get no console errors, and if I manually type it into the console, it still won’t work.

Link to staging site

/* CREATE THE USER MENU LOCATION */ function cg_user_menu_location() { register_nav_menu('cg-user-menu',__( 'User Menu' )); } add_action( 'init', 'cg_user_menu_location' ); /* ADD USER SHORTCODE */ function get_cg_user_menu(){ if ( is_user_logged_in() ) { echo '<div id="cg-user-menu-wrap">'; echo get_user_meta( get_current_user_id(),'first_name','true'); wp_nav_menu(array( 'menu' => 'User Menu', 'menu_class' => 'cg-user-menu', )); echo '</div>'; } else { echo '<button class="loginModalOpen"> Login / Join </button>'; } }; function cg_user_menu() { $menu = get_cg_user_menu(); return $menu; }; add_shortcode('cg_user_menu', 'cg_user_menu'); /* ADD THE LOGIN FORM POPUP TO FOOTER IF NO USER LOGGED IN */ add_action('wp_footer','add_login_modal'); function add_login_modal() { if (! is_user_logged_in() ){ echo ' <div id="loginModal" class="modal"> <div class="modal-content"> <span class="close">×</span> '; wp_login_form(); echo '</div></div>'; echo '<script> var loginModal = document.getElementById("loginModal"); var loginModalOpen = document.getElementsByClassName("loginModalOpen"); var loginModalClose = document.getElementsByClassName("loginModalClose"); loginModalOpen.onclick = function(){ loginModal.style.display = "block"; } loginModalClose.onclick = function(){ loginModal.style.display = "none"; } </script>'; }; };

The first part of the code is to create a user menu I can add to the header.