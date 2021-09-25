Modal onclick not working

I am trying to build a Wordpress plugin that will add a login modal for logged out users.

I’m using the code below.

I can verify that the modal html is being added to the site, and if I manually change the modal to “display:block” it works. However, I cannot get the button to open the modal to work. I’ve tried adding the JS to the site by just manually adding it to a page, and it still won’t work.

I get no console errors, and if I manually type it into the console, it still won’t work.

Link to staging site

/* CREATE THE USER MENU LOCATION */

function cg_user_menu_location() {
    register_nav_menu('cg-user-menu',__( 'User Menu' ));
  }
  add_action( 'init', 'cg_user_menu_location' );


/* ADD USER SHORTCODE */
function get_cg_user_menu(){
    if ( is_user_logged_in() ) {
echo '<div id="cg-user-menu-wrap">';
echo get_user_meta( get_current_user_id(),'first_name','true');
wp_nav_menu(array(
    'menu' => 'User Menu',
    'menu_class' => 'cg-user-menu',
)); 
echo '</div>';
    }
    else {
        echo '<button class="loginModalOpen"> Login / Join </button>';
    }
};
function cg_user_menu() { 
    $menu = get_cg_user_menu();
    return $menu;
    }; 
    add_shortcode('cg_user_menu', 'cg_user_menu'); 

/* ADD THE LOGIN FORM POPUP TO FOOTER IF NO USER LOGGED IN */
add_action('wp_footer','add_login_modal');
function add_login_modal() {    
if (! is_user_logged_in() ){
    echo '
    <div id="loginModal" class="modal">
      <div class="modal-content">
        <span class="close">&times;</span>
        ';
        wp_login_form();
   echo '</div></div>';

    echo '<script>
    var loginModal = document.getElementById("loginModal");
    var loginModalOpen = document.getElementsByClassName("loginModalOpen");
    var loginModalClose = document.getElementsByClassName("loginModalClose");

    loginModalOpen.onclick = function(){
        loginModal.style.display = "block";
    }

    loginModalClose.onclick = function(){
        loginModal.style.display = "none";
    }
    </script>';
};

};

The first part of the code is to create a user menu I can add to the header.

Hi @jeremy58, document.getElementsByClassName() returns a HTML collection, not just a single DOM element (note the plural); and assigning an onlick property to such a collection simply has no effect, so you’d actually need to set loginModalOpen[0].onclick.

However, better yet would be to:

  1. Use document.querySelector() instead since there is only a single element you need anyway, and
  2. Use addEventListener() instead of directly assigning a handler function, which would throw an error if the target has not implemented this (and also has other advantages)
var loginModal = document.getElementById('loginModal')
var loginModalOpen = document.querySelector('.loginModalOpen')

loginModalOpen.addEventListener('click', function () {
  loginModal.style.display = 'block'
})

BTW I’d strongly suggest not to echo any JS yourself – this can rather quickly become a mess that’s hard to read, debug and maintain. Instead, put it in a separate JS file and enqueue it using WP’s script registry… this is especially important if you have dependencies such as jQuery, but should always be used anyway for good measure. :-)