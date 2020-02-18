Modal links not working

Hi again,
I am having a issue with modals and jquery. Below is the modal html code:
<div class="bg-modal-welcome">
<div class="modal-content-welcome">
<img class="startpic" src="../img/SG-Register-Start.jpg" alt="">
<div class="stitle row">
<div class="col l6 offset-l3">
<p class="center starttitle newfont2">Velkommen til Study Guider</p>
</div>
</div>
<div class="nextcontainer">
<p class="nextbutton center white-text">Neste</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Modal css code:
.bg-modal-welcome{
width:100%;
height: 100vh;
position: fixed;
top: 0;
background-color:rgba(0,0,0, 0.7);
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
<?php if(isset($_SESSION['username'])) : ?>
<?php if(isset($_SESSION['username3'])) : ?>
display: none;
<?php else : ?>
display: flex;
<?php endif; ?>
<?php else : ?>
display: none;
<?php endif; ?>
}
.modal-content-welcome{
position: relative;
width: 400px;
height: 600px;
background-color: white;
border-radius: 10px;
padding: 5px
}
.startpic{
position: relative;
width: 390px;
height: 590px;
background-color: white;
border-radius: 10px;
}
.starttitle{
position: relative;
color: white;
font-size: 22px;
}
.stitle{
position: relative;
bottom: 23vw;
}
.nextbutton{
font-size: 18px;
}
And finally my jquery code:
document.querySelector('.nextcontainer').addEventListener('click', function () {
document.querySelector('.bg-modal-welcome').style.display = 'none';
document.querySelector('.bg-modal-picture').style.display = 'flex';
});
My problem is that the jquery will not work when the modal is displayed when page loads. I know the code is not wrong though, as it works if the modal is opened with the click of a button on the page. Then everything works how it is. I was wondering what I may be missing or what other approach I need to do if I want it to work like I want.
Additional information of why I have coded it like I have:
This modal is supposed to pop up if the users just registered. I do this by checking if they have uploaded a profile picture by checking if their name is in the profilepicture database. If it cannot find it ($_SESSION[‘username3’]) the modal will load when page opens. This is when the click jquery function is not working. I tested it to work if a button gets it to pop up and it did. Thank you for any help.