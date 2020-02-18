Modal links not working

Hi again,

I am having a issue with modals and jquery. Below is the modal html code:

<div class="bg-modal-welcome"> <div class="modal-content-welcome"> <img class="startpic" src="../img/SG-Register-Start.jpg" alt=""> <div class="stitle row"> <div class="col l6 offset-l3"> <p class="center starttitle newfont2">Velkommen til Study Guider</p> </div> </div> <div class="nextcontainer"> <p class="nextbutton center white-text">Neste</p> </div> </div> </div>

Modal css code:

.bg-modal-welcome{ width:100%; height: 100vh; position: fixed; top: 0; background-color:rgba(0,0,0, 0.7); justify-content: center; align-items: center; <?php if(isset($_SESSION['username'])) : ?> <?php if(isset($_SESSION['username3'])) : ?> display: none; <?php else : ?> display: flex; <?php endif; ?> <?php else : ?> display: none; <?php endif; ?> } .modal-content-welcome{ position: relative; width: 400px; height: 600px; background-color: white; border-radius: 10px; padding: 5px } .startpic{ position: relative; width: 390px; height: 590px; background-color: white; border-radius: 10px; } .starttitle{ position: relative; color: white; font-size: 22px; } .stitle{ position: relative; bottom: 23vw; } .nextbutton{ font-size: 18px; }

And finally my jquery code:

document.querySelector('.nextcontainer').addEventListener('click', function () { document.querySelector('.bg-modal-welcome').style.display = 'none'; document.querySelector('.bg-modal-picture').style.display = 'flex'; });

My problem is that the jquery will not work when the modal is displayed when page loads. I know the code is not wrong though, as it works if the modal is opened with the click of a button on the page. Then everything works how it is. I was wondering what I may be missing or what other approach I need to do if I want it to work like I want.

Additional information of why I have coded it like I have:

This modal is supposed to pop up if the users just registered. I do this by checking if they have uploaded a profile picture by checking if their name is in the profilepicture database. If it cannot find it ($_SESSION[‘username3’]) the modal will load when page opens. This is when the click jquery function is not working. I tested it to work if a button gets it to pop up and it did. Thank you for any help.