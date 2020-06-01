Modal isn't working

Hello! I have been struggling with this modal for almost a week, trying different tutorials but nothing is helping me. I want to be able to click on an image and have a modal with a video show up. I don’t understand why it doesn’t open the modal when I click the image, and right now the modal isn’t even showing up when I disable the display: none; on the modal’s main div.
However, when I insert my code on codepen it kind of works.

relevant part of the code:

<!DOCTYPE html>

<html >

<head>

  <title>Document</title>

  <meta charset="UTF-8">

  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">

  <style>
#filme {

  width: 80%;

  display: flex;

  justify-content: center;

  align-items: center;

  margin-top: 324px;

}

.not10 {

  transform: translate(24px, -316px);

}

.bol6 {

  transform: translate(-424px, 86px);

  position: absolute;

}

.bol7 {

  transform: translate(-486px, 412px);

  position: absolute;

}

.bol8 {

  transform: translate(368px, 546px);

  position: absolute;

}

.not11 {

  transform: translate(464px, 298px);

  position: absolute;

}

#exFilme {

  width: 100%;

  display: flex;

  flex-direction: column;

  justify-content: center;

  /* margin-top: 400px; */

}

#XFilme {

  display: flex;

  flex-direction: column;

  justify-content: center

}

.esconderX {

  font-size: 288px;

  font-weight: 700;

  color: var(--roxo);

  z-index: -1;

  position: absolute;

  transform: translate(568px, -148px);

}

#button {

   width: 648px;

  height: 342px;

  /*background-image: url(imagens/8emeio.png);

  background-size: cover; */

  cursor: pointer;

}

#text3 {

  width: 348px;

  display: flex;

  flex-direction: column;

}

#tit1 {

  margin-bottom: 0px;

}

.titulo {

  font-size: 50px;

}

.bg-modal {

  width: 100%;

  height: 100%;

  background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);

  position: absolute;

  /* top: 0; */

  display: flex;

  justify-content: center;

  align-items: center;

  display: none;

}

.modal-content {

  /* width: 50%; */

  height: 80%;

  background-color: white;

  border-radius: 4px;

  display: flex;

  justify-content: center;

  align-items: center;

  padding: 36px;

  box-sizing: border-box;

  position: relative;

}

.close {

  position: absolute;

  top: 6px;

  right: 12px;

  font-size: 28px;

  font-weight: 700;

  color: var(--roxo);

  cursor: pointer;

}

.video {

  height: 100%;

}
</style>

  <script>
document.getElementById('button').addEventListener('click', function() {

  document.querySelector('.bg-modal').style.display = 'flex';

});

document.querySelector('.close').addEventListener('click',function(){

  document.querySelector('.bg-modal').style.display = 'none';

});
</script>

</head>

<body>
<section id="filme">

  <img src="imagens/not9.png" class="not10">

  <img src="imagens/bolas6.png" class="bol6">

    

  <div id="exFilme">

    <div id="XFilme">

      <div class="esconderX"><p>X</p></div>

      <a id="button" class="button">

        <img  width="648px" src="imagens/8emeio.png">

      </a>

    </div>

    <div id="text3">

      <p id="tit1" class="titulo">Excerto do filme</p>

      <p>Pequena introdução ...</p>

    </div>

  </div>

  <img src="imagens/not10.png" class="not11">

  <img src="imagens/bolas7.png" class="bol7">

  <img src="imagens/bolas8.png" class="bol8">

<div class="bg-modal">

  <div class="modal-content">

    <div class="close">X</div>

    <video class="video">

      <source src="videos/excertofilme.mp4" >

      <source src="videos/excertofilme_1.ogv" >

    </video>

  </div>

</div>
</section>
</body>

</html>

codepen link

I truly don’t get what is happening, specially since I am quite new to javascript, it would be awesome if you could help me!

Thank you!

What is the code in your “regular” page doing? Like you said, the codepen does work (though you need the top: 0 for it to be "right’)

That being said, you are going to have a maintenance nightmare with that many position: absolute stylings. IMHO, of course…

As a start try changing the modal to fixed and add co-ordinates like this.

.bg-modal {
  width: 100%;
  height: 100vh;
  background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);
  position:fixed;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  overflow:auto;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
display: none;
}

Then we can take it from there as to what you want to happen next :slight_smile: